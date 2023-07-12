Left Menu

Faridabad: Ninety people living near Yamuna river evacuated to safe location

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:33 IST
Faridabad: Ninety people living near Yamuna river evacuated to safe location
  • Country:
  • India

Police and NDRF teams evacuated at least 90 people living near the Yamuna riverbank here following a flood threat in low-lying areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The rescued people are mostly labourers who, along with their families, lived in Amipur village and worked in farms there, they said.

The NDRF, along with the Faridabad Police, launched a rescue operation from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning to bring these people to a safer place as the water level was rising in the Yamuna river and there was a threat of flood in villages nearby, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

On Tuesday, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pooja Vashisht, along with district officials, had visited the village area and had ordered the evacuation of the people to a safer place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023