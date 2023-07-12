Left Menu

G7 nations unveil security framework for Ukraine

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

G7 countries announced on Wednesday an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression.

In a joint declaration, which other nations can join, the United States, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, Italy and Britain, as well as the European Union, said the framework encompasses elements including modern advanced military equipment, training, intelligence-sharing and cyberdefence.

In return Ukraine, would pledge improved governance measures, including through judicial, economic reforms and enhanced transparency.

