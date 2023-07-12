Security pledges will be part of long-term support strategy for Kyiv -Scholz
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:06 IST
The security pledges to Ukraine issued by several countries within a G7 framework are meant to be part of long-term strategy to support Kyiv, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.
"It is about a security partnership that's urgently needed and that will enable the participating countries to specify their contributions (to Kyiv), embedding these contributions in a longer-term strategy that Ukraine can rely on," he told reporters.
