HC reserves order on plea of Afzal Ansari in 2007 Gangsters Act case
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an application of former MP Afzal Ansari who sought a stay on the sentence passed by a Ghazipur court against him in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.
The Ghazipur court on April 29 convicted Ansari along with Mukhtar Ansari under the 2007 Gangsters Act and sentenced him to four years and Mukhtar to 10 years of imprisonment. After the judgement, Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.
