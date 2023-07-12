Former Mozambique Finance Minister extradited to USA

Left Menu

Chang is expected to stand trial in New York for his alleged role in the $2 billion loan scheme meant to boost the country's maritime economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Former Mozambique Finance Minister Manuel Chang has been extradited to the United States of America (USA) to face fraud and corruption charges.

Chang is expected to stand trial in New York for his alleged role in the $2 billion loan scheme meant to boost the country’s maritime economy.

The alleged looting of the scheme led to the Southern African country defaulting on its sovereign debt, sending it into economic crisis.

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD), Chang was detained some five years ago at OR Tambo International Airport and both Mozambique and the USA applied for his extradition in the Pretoria High Court.

“Mr Chang was detained by South African Police Services at Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport on December 30, 2018, following a provisional arrest warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The United States and the Republic of Mozambique requested his extradition on various charges.

“After several hearings in 2019 by the Magistrates Court in Kempton Park and the 2019 and 2021 High Court of South Africa Gauteng Local Division, the Republic of Mozambique filed applications with the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court of South Africa,” the department said.

According to the DJCOD, that long legal wrangle was settled earlier this year when a court ruled that he be extradited to the USA instead of Mozambique.

“In May 2023, the Constitutional Court denied leave to appeal, citing a lack of reasonable prospects of success after reviewing an application for condonation and an application for leave to appeal,” the department said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

