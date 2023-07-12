Maha: Fire breaks out in chemical unit in Thane district; no casualty
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in a chemical factory situated in the Ambernath MIDC area in Thane district of Maharashtra, a Fire Brigade official said.
Nobody is injured in the incident.
The blaze erupted at around 5.30 pm and more than half a dozen fire engines are trying to bring it under control, the official said.
Eyewitnesses claimed they heard the bursting of several chemical-filled drums as the fire raged in the unit. The flames can be seen from a distance.
