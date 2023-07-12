Two held for damaging vehicles in Nashik city
Two youngsters allegedly vandalised 16 vehicles parked on the road in CIDCO area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Both were drunk at the time, an official said.
The duo, both 19 years old, damaged 14 four-wheelers, an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler in Hedgewad Nagar, Trimurti Chowk area around 2 am on Wednesday using heavy sickles.
Ambad police examined CCTV camera footage in the area and nabbed the accused who were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 427 (causing loss through mischief) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and also the Arms Act. Further probe was on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
