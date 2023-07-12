Left Menu

Italy's parliament backs tougher rules against TV piracy

It will be possible to block illegal platforms within 30 minutes of the watchdog issuing an order. Sports video service DAZN -- the main rights holder for live matches in Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer league -- said last month that illegal access to live sport streaming events were costing the industry some 290 million euros ($321 million) annually.

Updated: 12-07-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's upper house Senate on Wednesday unanimously backed a law to crack down on the broadcast of copyright-protected content via unauthorised pirate networks, in a move that pleased the country's soccer clubs. The law enables Italy's communication watchdog (AGCOM) to swiftly suppress pirate streaming channels with a focus on live events, including sports. It will be possible to block illegal platforms within 30 minutes of the watchdog issuing an order.

Sports video service DAZN -- the main rights holder for live matches in Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer league -- said last month that illegal access to live sport streaming events were costing the industry some 290 million euros ($321 million) annually. "This is a key measure to protect copyright and finally black out pirate sites in a timely manner," Serie A President Lorenzo Casini said in a statement.

"It comes at an important stage in negotiations for the allocation of television rights to our league," he added. Serie A is currently negotiating a new deal for TV rights after collecting some 930 million euros per season in the three-year cycle ending in June 2024.

Broadcasters and Serie A had urged Italy to pass tougher legislation on piracy, which they say threatens to undermine their business model. In November, Italian police dismantled a network which accounted for 70% of illegal streaming across the nation and yielded monthly profits of around 10 million euros. ($1 = 0.9032 euros)

