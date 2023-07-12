Russia scrambled MIG-31 jet as Norwegian war plane approached border - RIA
Russia dispatched a MiG-31 fighter jet to prevent a Norwegian war plane from violating its border over the Barents Sea, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the defence ministry.
The report came on the second day of a NATO summit in Lithuania. It was not immediately clear when the incident took place.
