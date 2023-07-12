Left Menu

Main accused, two associates arrested for brutally hacking to death CEO and MD of private firm in Bengaluru

Three men, including the main accused, were arrested on Wednesday a day after the gruesome double murder of two senior executives of a private firm here, police said.Police are also on look out for the fourth person Arun Kumar, whom they suspect, would have allegedly instigated the trio to commit the crime.Amruthahalli police arrested three people involved in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer CEO and the Managing Director MD of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:32 IST
Main accused, two associates arrested for brutally hacking to death CEO and MD of private firm in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Three men, including the main accused, were arrested on Wednesday a day after the gruesome double murder of two senior executives of a private firm here, police said.

Police are also on look out for the fourth person Arun Kumar, whom they suspect, would have allegedly instigated the trio to commit the crime.

Amruthahalli police arrested three people involved in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area here, on Tuesday evening. The three men have been identified as main accused Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

The accused had barged into the Aeronics office and hacked to death company CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36).

Armed with daggers, they stormed into the office and attacked Subramanya in the presence of employees. As Kumar rushed to his rescue, he too was assaulted with the sharp weapons, according to police. After they fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that business rivalry was the reason for the brutal crime. Felix was a former employee of the firm who had started his own venture after resigning recently. He had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business. The rival company was suffering losses due to Aeronics Media, which could have allegedly forced Arun Kumar to eliminate Kumar and Subramanya, a senior police official told PTI. Police said more details will follow after a thorough investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023