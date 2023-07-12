Left Menu

Goa govt to write to Centre for rethink on 28 pc GST on online gaming and casino bets: minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:36 IST
Goa govt to write to Centre for rethink on 28 pc GST on online gaming and casino bets: minister
  Country:
  India

The Goa government will write to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking to reconsider the GST council's decision to levy a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Goa Industry Minister Mauvin Godinho, who is the state's representative on the GST council, told reporters on Wednesday the imposition of tax will prove to be a ''very negative factor'' for the industry and affect tourism in the coastal state.

''I have already taken up this issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who said he would be writing to the Centre to reconsider the tax. The CM will take up this issue with the Centre and the Finance Minister. It will ultimately go for reconsideration before the GST council," Godinho told reporters.

He said stakeholders in the online gaming, casino gaming and horse racing industry wanted the entire taxation to be done on the gross gambling revenue (GGR).

"There is no dispute on the imposition of 28 per cent GST but they have decided to impose it on the full face value. That is the only difference,'' the minister said.

The GST Council on Tuesday decided to levy the maximum 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Godinho said this decision will hamper fresh investment in this industry and it will affect the sector.

''Even for Goa, footfalls are bound to decrease. Most of the flights to Goa are full because people come to play in casinos here. This decision is not going to be a very positive thing for the industry,'' he added.

