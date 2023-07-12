China to work with Solomon Islands to boost law enforcement cooperation - Xinhua
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:38 IST
China is willing to work with the Solomon Islands to boost cooperation in law enforcement, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong said on Wednesday.
Wang was speaking in a meeting with Anthony Veke, the Solomon Islands' Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services, in Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported.
