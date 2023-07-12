Ukraine would benefit from ATACM missiles, Army general says

Ukraine would benefit from the U.S. provision of ATACM long-range missiles, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the Army's top general, General Randy George, told a Senate committee on Wednesday. "The ATACMS are obviously are great. That missile is a great system, adds range. So that's basically what it would be providing is the ability to attack deeper targets," George, the Army's vice chief of staff, said at his confirmation hearing to become chief of staff.

Asked if they would be helpful to Ukraine, George responded: "Yes." Kyiv has long sought the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, arguing the missiles would help them strike Russian forces far behind the front lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)