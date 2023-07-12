Left Menu

CBI files charge sheet against journalist, ex-Navy commander in spying case

The CBI on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for the alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies, officials said.In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI has named Raghuvanshi and Pathak as accused in the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act and related offences, they said.

CBI files charge sheet against journalist, ex-Navy commander in spying case
The CBI on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for the alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI has named Raghuvanshi and Pathak as accused in the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act and related offences, they said. Raghuvanshi and Pathak were arrested on May 16.

''It was alleged that the accused (Raghuvanshi) and his associate (Pathak) who is presently working with a (private) firm, were in possession of classified secret document related to Indian defence establishments,'' a CBI spokesperson had said after registration of the case. The CBI took over the probe from the Delhi Police's Special Cell, which was tracking Raghuvanshi since September last year when it registered an FIR against him.

