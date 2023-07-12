UAE gives $1 billion in reserve support to Pakistan
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:54 IST
The United Arab Emirates has deposited $1 billion with Pakistan's central bank to support foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
