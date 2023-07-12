Left Menu

Newborn dies after delivery in govt hospital toilet, probe ordered

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:55 IST
A panel of doctors here is examining an allegation that a newborn died Wednesday after being delivered in a toilet at a government hospital when the staff refused to admit her.

The family claimed that the newborn fell into the toilet during delivery, and could not be pulled out in time.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashwini Kumar, however, claimed that the birth — or stillbirth — happened in the toilet but denied allegations that the hospital refused to attend to the woman in labour.

Gothani village resident Jagnayak Singh said he brought his wife Rashmi Singh to the Government Mother and Child Hospital around 5 am on Wednesday after she had labour pain.

''We pleaded to the staff at the hospital to admit my wife but they refused to do anything and asked us to wait till the doctors arrived,'' Singh told PTI.

''My wife went to the bathroom at the reception in pain, where she delivered the child. The child fell into the toilet and died,'' Singh added.

According to the local people, the hospital staff along with the family members tried to rescue the newborn. But by the time the child was pulled out, it was already too late. The mother was then admitted to the labour room and her condition is said to be critical.

Denying allegations against the hospital, the CMO said, ''The woman was seen by a lady doctor who told her that there was no heartbeat of the foetus. The woman was asked to wait for an ultrasound to clear the situation.'' The officer, however, confirmed that the woman gave birth inside the bathroom. He also added that a probe has been ordered to look into the allegations.

''A panel of three doctors has been formed to probe the matter. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the incident,'' the CMO said.

