Macron: G7 declaration on security framework for Ukraine shows long-term support
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:59 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
The G7's declaration on a security framework for Ukraine shows its long-term support for Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron at a NATO summit on Wednesday.
Macron added that he hoped Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would quickly ratify Sweden's entry to NATO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
