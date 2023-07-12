Left Menu

Macron: G7 declaration on security framework for Ukraine shows long-term support

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:59 IST
  • Lithuania

The G7's declaration on a security framework for Ukraine shows its long-term support for Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron at a NATO summit on Wednesday.

Macron added that he hoped Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would quickly ratify Sweden's entry to NATO.

