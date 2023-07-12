Left Menu

Delhi ministers Atishi, Bharadwaj take stock of relief measures as Yamuna swells

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:06 IST
Delhi ministers Atishi, Bharadwaj take stock of relief measures as Yamuna swells
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj took stock of relief measures as the Yamuna river swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

To assess the preparedness of relief and rescue operations, Revenue Minister Atishi visited the flood relief camps at Mayur Vihar and Millennium Depot and interacted with the affected people.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control, took a motorboat tour of various parts of the Yamuna in the Civil Lines area of the city.

He directed the officials to maintain a constant vigil for any emergency situation.

Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes and markets near the river, causing them immense hardship.

Atishi said, ''Floods are a natural calamity, but as a government, it is our responsibility to assist and provide necessary facilities to the affected people. In this regard, we have set up relief camps for people from the Khadar areas.'' She said it has been ensured that these camps have proper accommodation, food, water, and medical facilities for the residents.

Around 2,500 camps have been established in six districts of Delhi, she added.

The Revenue minister also interacted with the flood-affected individuals. She directed the administration to coordinate with local government schools to facilitate the education of children residing in the relief camps.

Atishi told reporters that embankments along the Yamuna river in Delhi are being strengthened to prevent them from breaking.

She said relief and rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing.

Speaking to reporters, Bharadwaj said he visited key locations in the Civil Lines area where barriers have been set up to prevent Yamuna water from inundating the roads.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi is actively working to strengthen these barriers to ensure the safety of the people of Delhi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023