Left Menu

Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:07 IST
Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor V K Saxena has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said.

While inspecting the Yamuna river, which swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, Saxena told reporters that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated.

He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna will come down in the next few days as water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage has reduced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023