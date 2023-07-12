Russian defence ministry says Wagner is completing handover of its weapons - state media
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:09 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that the Wagner mercenary group that staged a brief armed mutiny last month was completing the handover of its weapons, state news agencies reported.
