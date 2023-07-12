Hezbollah members wounded in 'attack' on Lebanon southern border -sources

Several members of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah were wounded on Wednesday in an "attack" on the southern border with neighbouring Israeli, a security source and an informed source told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said a group of Hezbollah men had set a fire at the border, setting off landmines, and that Israeli troops had fired warning shots during the incident.

