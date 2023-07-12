Turkey's Erdogan expects to see concrete steps from Sweden in return to NATO bid ratification

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he expects Sweden to take concrete steps against terrorism as per agreement between the two countries in return for Ankara ratifying Stockholm's NATO accession.

Speaking after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan said Sweden will support updating Turkey's customs agreement with the European Union as well as visa-free travel.

