Erdogan says Turkey could mediate between Russia and Ukraine if they propose it
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:40 IST
Turkey could act as mediator between Russia and Ukraine to reach a deal to end the war if the two parties make such a proposition, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Vilnius.
