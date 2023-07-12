Unidentified gunmen shoot PDS dealer dead in Jharkhand

A 40-year-old Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The man identified as Bangali Oraon was attacked inside his home in Bhikhipalwa village under Chatarpur police station on Tuesday night. He died on the way to the hospital.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar said an investigation was on to find out the cause behind the murder as well as to apprehend the culprits.

Family members of the victim claimed that four men barged into their house and tried to fire at him with a handgun. After it malfunctioned, they shot at him with a rifle.

They said the victim had an altercation five days ago with his brother-in-law over some issues related to the panchayat election held last year.

