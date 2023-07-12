Left Menu

Unidentified gunmen shoot PDS dealer dead in Jharkhand

After it malfunctioned, they shot at him with a rifle.They said the victim had an altercation five days ago with his brother-in-law over some issues related to the panchayat election held last year.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:44 IST
Unidentified gunmen shoot PDS dealer dead in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The man identified as Bangali Oraon was attacked inside his home in Bhikhipalwa village under Chatarpur police station on Tuesday night. He died on the way to the hospital.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar said an investigation was on to find out the cause behind the murder as well as to apprehend the culprits.

Family members of the victim claimed that four men barged into their house and tried to fire at him with a handgun. After it malfunctioned, they shot at him with a rifle.

They said the victim had an altercation five days ago with his brother-in-law over some issues related to the panchayat election held last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023