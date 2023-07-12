Left Menu

Hezbollah members wounded in flare-up on Lebanon border with Israel -sources

The Israeli military said it used "a non-lethal weapon" to distance "a number of suspects" attempting to damage the security fence with Lebanon to the north. The Lebanese source briefed on developments in the south described the incident as an attack and said several Hezbollah members had been wounded, but could not immediately provide more details.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:58 IST
Several members of Lebanon's powerful armed Hezbollah group were wounded on Wednesday in a flare-up on the southern border with Israel, a Lebanese security source and a source briefed on the developments told Reuters.

The incident took place on the 17th anniversary of the start of a month-long war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006 that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and around 160 Israelis, most of them troops fighting Hezbollah inside Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah's media office on Wednesday. The Israeli military said it used "a non-lethal weapon" to distance "a number of suspects" attempting to damage the security fence with Lebanon to the north.

The Lebanese source briefed on developments in the south described the incident as an attack and said several Hezbollah members had been wounded, but could not immediately provide more details. One Lebanese security source said a grenade fired by Israeli forces had wounded three people believed to be members of Hezbollah. Another said Israeli troops had fired a grenade at a group of Hezbollah members on the border, wounding three people.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said a group of Hezbollah members had set a fire at the border, setting off landmines, and that Israeli troops had fired warning shots during the incident. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was due to make a televised address to commemorate the 2006 war.

