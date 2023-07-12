Left Menu

Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:42 IST
Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that turmoil, strife and instability were now things of the past in the state, which is witnessing all-round development.

Statistics prove that Assam has been making rapid strides on all fronts since 2014 and it is likely to dislodge Punjab as the 16th largest state in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within two years, Sarma said at a FICCI event here.

There has been a considerable increase in the state's public and capital expenditure, as well, he said.

The tourism sector in Assam has also witnessed unprecedented growth in the past couple of years, and trends indicate that the state would register its name as "one of the top 15 states on all fronts in the near future", Sarma said.

The chief minister said his government has taken several steps to create an industry-friendly ecosystem, and efforts are on to bring in a customised policy, which would take into consideration specific needs and requirements of industries on a case-by-case basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023