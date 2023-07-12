IAF rescues 7 trekkers from near Chandratal glacial lake

Seven trekkers were rescued from near the Chandratal glacial lake in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

The IAF also tweeted a picture of the rescue work.

''In a daring rescue operation, braving marginal weather and near white-out conditions, an #IAF helicopter rescued seven trekkers from near the Chandratal glacial lake. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam,'' it tweeted.

Chandratal lake is located in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)