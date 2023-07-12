IAF rescues 7 trekkers from near Chandratal glacial lake
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:47 IST
Seven trekkers were rescued from near the Chandratal glacial lake in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.
The IAF also tweeted a picture of the rescue work.
''In a daring rescue operation, braving marginal weather and near white-out conditions, an #IAF helicopter rescued seven trekkers from near the Chandratal glacial lake. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam,'' it tweeted.
Chandratal lake is located in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.
