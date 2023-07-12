Left Menu

SC gets two new judges

12-07-2023
Two high court chief justices were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments of judges Ujjal Bhuyan and S Venkatanarayana Bhatti on Twitter.

The names of Justice Bhuyan, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bhatti, his counterpart in Kerala, were recommended for elevation to the top court by the Supreme Court Collegium on July 5.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the chief justice, but is functioning with 30.

Once the two judges take oath, the working strength of the apex court will go up to 32, leaving two vacancies.

