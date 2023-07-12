Left Menu

It is absolutely our internal matter: India ahead of debate in EU parliament on Manipur situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:16 IST
It is absolutely our internal matter: India ahead of debate in EU parliament on Manipur situation
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of a planned debate in European parliament on the situation in Manipur, India on Wednesday said it has been made clear to the parliamentarians that this is a matter ''absolutely'' internal to the country.

A motion for a resolution on the Manipur situation was tabled in the Brussels-based EU parliament and it was scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said EU parliamentarians concerned are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter ''absolutely'' internal to India.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months. ''This is a matter totally internal to India,'' Kwatra said, replying to a question on the matter at a press conference.

He said New Delhi is aware about what is happening at the EU parliament in Brussels. ''We made a reach-out to the concerned EU parliamentarians. But we made it very clear that this is a matter absolutely internal to India,'' he said. The opposition parties have been accusing the government of failing to contain the violence.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The European Parliament is scheduled to discuss Manipur today. Our Foreign Secretary has told the Europeans that this an internal matter of India. It certainly is an internal matter - on which the PM is silent and no All-Party delegation has gone to Manipur, 'blessed by the PM'.'' ''There is also no guarantee that he will actually participate and speak in a debate on Manipur if allowed in our own Parliament,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023