Preparations reviewed for upcoming Machail Mata yatra in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:22 IST
Preparations reviewed for upcoming Machail Mata yatra in J-K’s Kishtwar
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Machail Mata yatra, scheduled to commence in the hilly district on July 25, an official spokesman said. Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav undertook a comprehensive visit to Paddar to evaluate the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, he said.

During his visit, Yadav actively engaged with the members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and the local populace of the Paddar area, attentively listened to their suggestions and feedback to ensure the success of the pilgrimage, the spokesman said.

Yadav encouraged the PRI members to actively participate in the planning and execution of the yatra, emphasised the importance of their roles in maintaining harmony and coordination with the administrative machinery.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the ongoing construction work of Yatri Bhawan, Sapphire Guest House and Mushroom Tents in Gulabgarh Paddar and directed the executing agencies to make the facilities available for pilgrims well before the start of the yatra.

He reiterated the administration's commitment to providing adequate facilities, including healthcare, sanitation, water, electricity, langar points, accommodation, as well as security arrangements, for the devotees.

