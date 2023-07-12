Left Menu

G20 finance chiefs set to discuss reforms to development banks, crypto, debt

India, which holds this year's G20 presidency, will host global finance chiefs and deputies in the western state of Gujarat between July 14-18. The first volume of a report on strengthening multilateral development banks by an expert group set up under the G20 and a "guidance note" to develop a globally coordinated framework for regulation and supervision of crypto asset will be discussed, India's economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said in a video address.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:26 IST
