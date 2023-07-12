Cops recover body parts from wooded area in north Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the chopped body parts of a person, possibly a woman, from two places in a wooded area near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi.

Though it is prima facie a woman about 35-40 years old, ortho forensics will verify the facts, officials said.

''Remains of a person have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna Khadar area. The FSL and crime teams have reached the spot. Prima facie, it is a body of around 35 to 40-year-old person,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Parmaditya said police were informed about the body around 9.30 am by a local.

''We found two polythene bags under the Geeta Colony flyover. In one of them, we found the head, while the second bag had other body parts,'' he said.

It is presumed that the body is of a woman because of the long hair, Parmaditya said.

''The body is in a decomposed condition and it is not clear whether the bags have all the parts. The victim is yet to be identified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted,'' he added.

According to police, they have also used a drone in the area to get the evidence from the spot, if any, was present there.

A case under the IPC section 302 (murder) is being registered at the Kotwali police station, they said.

CCTV cameras near the spot and roads leading to the area in both the carriageways are being examined to ascertain the identity of the person who could have disposed of the body under the flyover, the officials said.

In November last year, police arrested Aftab Poonawala who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar (27) and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight.

