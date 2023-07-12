Left Menu

Noida cop found dead in Ghaziabad hotel, was battling mental health issues

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:35 IST
Noida cop found dead in Ghaziabad hotel, was battling mental health issues
A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police deployed in Noida was found dead inside a hotel room in Ghaziabad, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the head constable was battling mental health issues for quite some time and also undergoing treatment under a psychiatrist's supervision.

''On Tuesday, information was received that a person has been found dead in room number 121 of a hotel in Kotwali police station area of Ghaziabad. Police reached the spot and the identity of the deceased was ascertained. He was a 2006-batch constable of UP Police and was currently attached with Sector 113 police station in Noida,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali, Ghaziabad) Saloni Agrawal said.

The Noida Police in a statement said the head constable was on June 14 transferred to the Reserve Police Lines for training of the 112 emergency unit but he did not join the posting even by June 16 and was marked continuously absent there since then.

According to information received from relatives, the head constable's mental condition was not good, he was seeing a psychiatrist and undergoing treatment at the District Hospital Gautam Buddha Nagar and the Kailash Hospital, Noida, the police added.

Agrawal said the body was sent for post-mortem in Ghaziabad and further legal proceedings have been initiated in the case.

