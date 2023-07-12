US official meets China ambassador at Pentagon, discusses military communication

A top U.S. Defense Department official met with China's Ambassador to the United States at the Pentagon on Wednesday and discussed Washington's commitment to maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication, the Pentagon said.

Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, and Xie Feng "discussed U.S.-PRC defense relations, as well as a range of international and regional security issues," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

