US official meets China ambassador at Pentagon, discusses military communication
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:55 IST
A top U.S. Defense Department official met with China's Ambassador to the United States at the Pentagon on Wednesday and discussed Washington's commitment to maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication, the Pentagon said.
Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, and Xie Feng "discussed U.S.-PRC defense relations, as well as a range of international and regional security issues," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.
