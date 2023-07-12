Kia to invest $200 million in Georgia plant, build EV9 SUV in 2024
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:58 IST
Kia said Wednesday it will invest more than $200 million in its assembly plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV next year.
The Korean automaker said the company will add about 200 jobs to build the three-row SUV alongside four other models at the West Point, Georgia, plant. It will be the first Kia electric vehicle assembled in North America.
Assembly in North America is a requirement to be eligible for up to $7,500 in U.S. consumer electric vehicle tax credits under an August 2022 law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Korean
- North America
- Assembly
- Georgia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over $200 billion potentially stolen from U.S. COVID relief programs, watchdog says
South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Science News Roundup: NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within the next decade; Republican lawmakers urge U.S. to scrap China science deal and more
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed, dollar strengthens as Powell hints at two more rate hikes