Commotion at religious event in Greater Noida, 2 companies of PAC, over 1,200 cops deployed

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:08 IST
Two companies of PAC and over 1,200 policemen were deployed for law and order management at a religious event in Greater Noida, where around two lakh people converged on Wednesday amid sporadic rain showers, officials said.

A woman suffered an injury while several people complained of uneasiness and some of them fainted as they gathered inside the pandal for the privately-organised 'Bhagwad Katha' at Jaitpur village, they said.

Some of them were taken to nearby healthcare facilities in ambulances from where they were discharged after basic treatment, police said.

Among those sent for treatment, most were women and elderly who ran out of breath in the humidity and rush of the pandal, according to police.

Around 30 people in the rush of the crowd lost contact with their families, including a three-month-old child, but were reunited with the efforts of organisers and the police, they said.

"There was a spike in the number of people who attended the event on Wednesday, leading to discomfort to several people inside the pandal. The number of attendees reached around two lahk today," a senior police official told PTI.

"The number swelled up as today the seer was to predict the future of some of the devotees who had turned up for the katha, leading to the slight commotion," the officer said.

"However, the situation was brought under control quickly and a major commotion was prevented. Two companies of the PAC and around 1,200 policemen deployed for law and order management on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh," the officer said.

Senior officers including six deputy commissioners of police-rank officers, and 10 assistant commissioners of police were stationed at the event site, the official said.

The event will continue till July 16 and police have stepped up security further to prevent any mishappening, the officer added.

