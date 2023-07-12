BRIEF-Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Approval Of Stand-By Agreement Of $3 Billion By The IMF's Executive Board Is A Major Step Forward In Government's Efforts To Stabilise Economy

July 12 (Reuters) -

* PAKISTAN PM- APPROVAL OF STAND-BY AGREEMENT OF $3 BILLION BY THE IMF'S EXECUTIVE BOARD IS A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN GOVERNMENT'S EFFORTS TO STABILISE ECONOMY

* PAKISTAN PM- IMF AGREEMENT BOLSTERS PAKISTAN'S ECONOMIC POSITION TO OVERCOME IMMEDIATE- TO MEDIUM-TERM ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

