Four arrested for theft in Mumbai

Police have arrested four persons for stealing two expensive purses worth Rs 2.9 lakh from the car of a female student, who is studying in the US, in South Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Lohar Chawl when the student had gone to purchase some household items with her parents, the official said.

The victim is studying in the USA since 2017 and is in Mumbai to renew her visa, he said. Before leaving for the market, the student kept her expensive purses inside the car and found them missing when she returned, said the official.

The purses contained important documents and some cash, he said. The student approached the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station and lodged a complaint.

An offence of theft was registered against unidentified persons. During the probe, police examined CCTV footage of the area and zeroed on four suspects, said the official.

All four persons were later apprehended and the stolen items were recovered from them, he added.

