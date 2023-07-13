Left Menu

US sanctions 10 Mexicans allegedly tied to fentanyl trade

Guzmn is serving a life sentence in the United States for drug trafficking as a leader of the notorious Sinaloa cartel.The sanctions also target the Mexico State-based REI Compania Internacional, which the Treasury Department said receives chemical precursor shipments from China. The sanctions block any assets the targets may have in the United States and prohibit U.S. citizens from having any dealings with them.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 00:21 IST
US sanctions 10 Mexicans allegedly tied to fentanyl trade

The US Treasury Department sanctioned 10 Mexican citizens, including a brother-in-law of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, Wednesday for alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Those sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control were allegedly connected to the sons of Guzmán, the so-called Chapitos, who U.S. prosecutors blame for much of the fentanyl trafficked into the United States.

"This action was coordinated closely with the Government of Mexico and targets entities and individuals from one of the most pervasive drug trafficking organizations in the world," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Among the targets was Noel López Pérez, a brother of El Chapo's second wife Griselda López Pérez. Guzmán is serving a life sentence in the United States for drug trafficking as a leader of the notorious Sinaloa cartel.

The sanctions also target the Mexico State-based REI Compania Internacional, which the Treasury Department said receives chemical precursor shipments from China. The sanctions block any assets the targets may have in the United States and prohibit U.S. citizens from having any dealings with them. Two others named for sanctions are cousins of the Chapitos.

In April, US authorities announced rewards leading to the arrests of three of those sanctioned Wednesday, including Lopez Perez, but also including Oscar Noe Media González and Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023