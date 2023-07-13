Left Menu

US State Dept says it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's attribution of hack to China hackers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 00:28 IST
US State Dept says it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's attribution of hack to China hackers
The State Department on Wednesday said it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's accusation that Chinese state-linked hackers since May have secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations, including U.S. government accounts, in a stealthy cyberespionage campaign.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the agency had detected anomalous activity in June and immediately notified Microsoft, but said the U.S. had not publicly attributed the attack to anyone.

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

