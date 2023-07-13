Left Menu

Rajasthan PWD engineer held for taking bribe of Rs 4 lakh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 00:30 IST
Rajasthan PWD engineer held for taking bribe of Rs 4 lakh
The anti-corruption bureau of Rajasthan on Wednesday arrested an executive engineer of the public works department in Chittorgarh district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, officials said.

The accused, Rajendra Prasad Lakhara, had demanded the bribe from a contractor in lieu of clearing his bills of Rs 1 crore, an ACB official said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe -- Rs 1.5 lakh cash and fake currency notes amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh. Lakhara has been arrested under the prevention of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

