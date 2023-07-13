Left Menu

Gangster Sube Gurjar aide arrested on extortion charge

A close aide of jailed gangster Sube Gurjar was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a toll plaza contractor and threatening the victim to give up his contract, police said on Wednesday.

An illegal weapon was also seized from the accused, identified as Harbir.

Three suspected henchmen of the gang were arrested four days ago for threatening to grab the contract to operate the Ghamroj plaza. An SUV and two guns used in the crime were seized from them, the police said.

The accused -- Vikram, Rakesh and Nikhil -- revealed during interrogation that they were following the instructions of Gurjar. Vikram, another aide of Gurjar, was assigned the task by Harbir, who was recently released from jail.

A crime team arrested Harbir on Tuesday.

''Harbir was the main accused who hatched the plan to grab the toll contract and demanding the extortion money. We are questioning him,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

