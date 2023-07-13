U'khand: Three killed after mini-truck carrying 'kanwariyas' rams 2 motorcycles

A child and two men died after two motorcycles were hit by a mini-truck carrying 'kanwariyas' near the Shankaracharya Chowk in Uttarakhand's Kankhal area on Wednesday, police said.

In the incident a woman was seriously injured, Kankhal police station in-charge Nitesh Sharma said and added that the 'kanwariyas' were going to Delhi. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Kumar (30), a resident of Fina village in Bijnor, Noni alias Pushpendra (30), a resident of Nagla Chhajlet in Moradabad, and one-year-old Mahi.

Pooja, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to the district hospital here where her condition remains critical, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)