U'khand: Three killed after mini-truck carrying 'kanwariyas' rams 2 motorcycles

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 00:46 IST
U'khand: Three killed after mini-truck carrying 'kanwariyas' rams 2 motorcycles
A child and two men died after two motorcycles were hit by a mini-truck carrying 'kanwariyas' near the Shankaracharya Chowk in Uttarakhand's Kankhal area on Wednesday, police said.

In the incident a woman was seriously injured, Kankhal police station in-charge Nitesh Sharma said and added that the 'kanwariyas' were going to Delhi. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Kumar (30), a resident of Fina village in Bijnor, Noni alias Pushpendra (30), a resident of Nagla Chhajlet in Moradabad, and one-year-old Mahi.

Pooja, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to the district hospital here where her condition remains critical, the officer said.

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

