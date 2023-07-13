Left Menu

Russia says NATO returns to Cold War 'schemes,' says it's ready to respond

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 01:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The latest NATO summit showed that the Western alliance is returning to "Cold War schemes," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, saying that the Kremlin is ready to respond to threats by using all necessary means.

"The results of the Vilnius Summit will be carefully analysed. Taking into account the challenges and threats to Russia's security and interests that have been identified, we will respond in a timely and appropriate manner, using all means and methods at our disposal," the ministry said in a statement. "In addition to the decisions already taken, we will continue to strengthen the country's military organisation and defence system."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

