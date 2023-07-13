Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss readiness for security talks -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed during a meeting on Wednesday "US readiness to begin negotiations with Ukraine on bilateral security commitments," according to a White House readout.

The pair also discussed continued U.S. assistance to help Ukraine's "ongoing counteroffensive" against Russia during the meeting held as NATO concluded a summit in Lithuania, the statement said.

