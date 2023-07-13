Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss readiness for security talks -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 01:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed during a meeting on Wednesday "US readiness to begin negotiations with Ukraine on bilateral security commitments," according to a White House readout.
The pair also discussed continued U.S. assistance to help Ukraine's "ongoing counteroffensive" against Russia during the meeting held as NATO concluded a summit in Lithuania, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Lithuania
- Russia
- Joe Biden
- NATO
- a White House
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia
South Korea unveils sanctions on Russian national over North's weapons programmes
South Korea unveils sanctions on Russian national over North's weapons programmes
Russian missile hits Ukraine's Kramatorsk, kills 4, including child
Russian missile hits restaurant in Ukraine's Kramatorsk killing at least eight