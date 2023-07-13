Left Menu

North Korea says it test launched Hwasong-18 ICBM on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 02:59 IST
North Korea says it test launched Hwasong-18 ICBM on Wednesday

North Korea tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, its state media reported, confirming the type used in a launch that was condemned by the U.S. and the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

North Korea said the missile flew 1,001 km (622 miles) to an altitude of 6,648 km. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday the missile flew for 74 minutes, in what would be the longest ever flight time for a North Korean missile.

Japan said the missile landed in the sea east of the Korean peninsula and about 250 km west of northern Japan's Okushiri island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023