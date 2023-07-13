Egypt's Sisi and Ethiopia's PM discuss Sudan's crisis and Ethiopian dam -presidency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-07-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 03:15 IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations, the Sudanese crisis and Ethiopia's giant dam on the Blue Nile, the Egyptian presidency said.
