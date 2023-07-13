Left Menu

Türk: Accountability needed for ‘shocking’ violations by Russian forces in Ukraine

UN News | Updated: 13-07-2023 03:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 03:35 IST
Türk: Accountability needed for ‘shocking’ violations by Russian forces in Ukraine
The continuing lack of accountability for the violations and abuses committed by Russian forces in Ukraine is deeply concerning, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Wednesday. The High Commissioner told the Human Rights Council in Geneva that his office (OHCHR) had documented the arbitrary detention of more than 900 civilians between 24 February 2022 and 23 May this year. He added that that Russia gave no access to places of detention, "which leads inevitably to undercounting". The summary executions of 77 civilians in detention were also documented, along with widespread torture and ill- treatment including sexual violence by Russian security personnel. ## **'Concrete measures' needed by Russia** "These findings are shocking", he told delegates. "They call for concrete measures by the Russian Federation to instruct and ensure their Russian personnel comply with international human rights and humanitarian law." The UN rights chief also presented a report on human rights violations in Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, as well as Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In addition to arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and torture, the findings included forced population transfers of civilians and "extensive" violations of the freedom of opinion and expression. Local officials, humanitarian volunteers, priests, teachers, among others – more than a quarter of those held by Russia - were transferred without any information provided to their families. Mr. Türk said there had been several cases documented of civilians being used as "human shields", attempting to deter attack. He outlined other abuses such as the forced conscription of around 2,500 men from Crimea, while 112 people were prosecuted for so-called draft evasion, in 2022. Tweet URL > UN_HRC ## **Rights denied** Denial of the rights to due process and fair trial are "a systemic issue" in Crimea, with 16 cases documented where courts convicted Ukrainians following proceedings that disregarded fair trial guarantees. Accountability for violations and abuses overall, "continues to be conspicuous by its absence", with no ongoing investigation being carried out by Russia, to his knowledge, said the High Commissioner. The rights chief said he was also deeply concerned over a recent Russian parliamentary law exempting perpetrators of war crimes and other international offences in occupied Ukraine, of any domestic liability. ## **'Immense tragedy'** "The issues outlined in our reports are profoundly harmful to the human rights of Ukrainians and must be addressed with urgency." He concluded that the only solution "to this immense tragedy" was for everyone with influence to work towards a just peace in line with the UN Charter and international law.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023