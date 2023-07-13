Egypt's Sisi and Ethiopia's PM discuss Sudan's crisis and Ethiopian dam -presidency
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday discussed the Sudanese crisis, bilateral relations and Ethiopia's giant dam on the Blue Nile, the Egyptian presidency said.
Sisi welcomed Ahmed at the presidential palace in Cairo, the presidency added. Egypt hosts a summit of Sudan's neighbours on Thursday to discuss ways to end a 12-week conflict between rival Sudanese military factions that has triggered a major humanitarian crisis in the region.
Egypt and Ethiopia, Sudan's two largest neighbours, have been at odds in recent years over the construction of the huge hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, close to the border with Sudan.
