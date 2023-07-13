U.S. antitrust enforcer says will appeal loss in fight to stop Microsoft buying Activision
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing on Wednesday that it would appeal a federal judge's ruling that Microsoft could go forward with its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard.
